Speedcast Reaches Deal With Creditor On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- Bankrupt satellite communications firm Speedcast International Ltd. told a Texas bankruptcy judge late Thursday that it had reached a settlement with creditor Black Diamond Commercial Finance that will allow its Chapter 11 plan to move toward confirmation next week on an uncontested basis. During a brief status conference, debtor attorney Gary T. Holtzer of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said the settlement agreement had been reached earlier in the day Thursday and ended a dispute over Black Diamond's ability to credit bid for the assets of Speedcast. The deal also included agreement with Centerbridge Partners, the private equity firm that is...

