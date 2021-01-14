Court To Decide Immigration Fee Injunction Before Trump Exit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge appeared conflicted Thursday over a challenge to the Trump administration's push to jack up immigration court fees for people facing deportation, but said he will decide on a preliminary injunction bid to halt the increase before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said he will rule by Monday on immigration advocates' motion to delay the policy while the litigation plays out. The judge heard two hours of dueling arguments Thursday in the case brought late last month by the Catholic Legal Immigration Network Inc., Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto, KIND Inc. and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS