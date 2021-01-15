Geneticist Tries To Dodge Cloning Suit From Polo Star

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- A Texas geneticist accused of stealing the DNA of an Argentinian polo star's horse and selling clones of it has asked a Florida federal judge to toss the suit, arguing that the court does not have jurisdiction over him and his companies because of their minimal connections to Florida. Alan Meeker, who owns Crestview Farm LLC and Crestview Genetics LLC, told the court that Argentine polo star Adolfo Cambiaso had failed to allege that Meeker and his companies have any sustained business contacts in Florida. Meeker said the farm has made one horse sale in Florida and that he has had...

