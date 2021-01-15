11th Circ. Doubts Ousted Exec Controls Venezuelan Network

Law360, Miami (January 15, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel appeared to lean Friday toward a Venezuelan court-appointed oversight board in a dispute over who controls the country's LaTele network in its long-running copyright fight with U.S.-based Spanish-language network Telemundo, but questioned arguments that it should not even hear the former company president's appeal. A South Florida district court ruled in 2018 that the oversight board, officially known as the Junta Interventora, has control over LaTele Television CA, and the court removed counsel originally picked by former LaTele president Fernando Fraiz, who says he is still the sole owner and chief executive of the network's parent companies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS