EU Regulators Reject Appeal On TV Script Complaint Ruling

Law360, London (January 15, 2021, 11:30 AM GMT) -- Europe's top regulators have dismissed an appeal for the third time in a case brought by an individual who has accused the bloc's banking watchdog of failing to stop intellectual property violations linked to a television script he wanted to sell to streaming giant Netflix. The board of appeal of the European Supervisory Authorities said Friday it has dismissed the case, brought by Jeffrey Howerton, because the complaints about intellectual property breaches fall outside the remit of the watchdog, the European Banking Authority. The EBA is one of the three supervisory authorities. The board of appeal said it "fails to see...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS