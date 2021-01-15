Davis Polk, Latham Guide Game Maker Playtika's $1.9B IPO

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- Mobile gaming company Playtika began trading on the Nasdaq Friday after pricing an upsized $1.9 billion initial public offering that was guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Israel-based Playtika Holding Corp. said in a statement Thursday that it priced its 69.5 million shares at $27 each, well above its earlier range between $22 and $24 apiece, which would have raised nearly $1.6 billion at midpoint. Playtika said its proceeds from the sale of 18.5 million shares will be about $500 million. An existing stockholder sold nearly 51 million of its shares for nearly $1.4 billion,...

