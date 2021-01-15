PTAB Axes Patent Involved In $4.3M Verdict Against Samsung

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated five claims of a Florida company's image editing patent at the heart of a $4.3 million jury verdict against Samsung, reversing an earlier decision that upheld the claims. In a case on remand from the Federal Circuit, the board found Thursday that the claims in a Prisua Engineering Corp. patent were obvious in light of prior art. The patent describes an application that lets users select and substitute frames within a video stream. The PTAB previously ruled in October 2018 decision that it couldn't determine the scope of the claims. The board reasoned that, since...

