NJ Atty Disbarred For Misappropriating Film Investors' Funds

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 3:15 PM EST) -- Gary L. Mason has been disbarred by the New Jersey Supreme Court after the state's disciplinary review board found he had misappropriated $690,000 of investor funds intended to go toward a filmmaker's projects. The state high court disbarred Mason in an order filed on Jan. 12 for violating seven rules of professional conduct, or RPCs, including misappropriating a client's escrow funds, failing to set forth a fee rate and engaging in a conflict of interest. "I am extremely disappointed in the outcome as well as the process. The RPCs related to trust accounts are understandably strict, but they should not be...

