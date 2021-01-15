Texas Justices To Hear Photographer's Suit Against University

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a photographer's case alleging that the University of Houston unconstitutionally took his copyrighted image without permission, which a lower appellate court tossed. The state's high court set oral arguments for Feb. 25 in the dispute between photographer Jim Olive and the University of Houston System. The case asks the court to decide whether the university must compensate Olive, who operates Photolive Inc., for use of a photograph of downtown Houston, or if it enjoys governmental immunity from such claims as a state entity. The First Court of Appeals in Houston determined in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS