Hong Kong Intensifies WTO Case Against US Marking Rule

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 11:38 AM EST) -- Hong Kong has asked the World Trade Organization to form a panel to assess the legality of a Trump administration rule requiring imports originating from the region to be marked as Chinese, according to a WTO document published Friday. The marking rule is one of several steps taken by the Trump administration to strip away Hong Kong's special trading status after determining it is no longer autonomous from Beijing. Hong Kong filed a WTO case challenging the rule and was unable to resolve the conflict in November negotiations with the U.S., pushing it to move the case to the panel stage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS