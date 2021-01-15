Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-CEO Mulls Plea Amid Probes Into Cyber-Fraud Company

Law360, New York (January 15, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- A Nevada entrepreneur charged with looting $17 million from NS8 Inc., a cyberfraud protection company he founded, is considering a possible plea deal amid ongoing investigations by prosecutors and in bankruptcy court, a Manhattan federal judge heard Friday.

U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, who is overseeing the criminal fraud case against former NS8 CEO Adam Rogas, set a Feb. 23 date for the sides to return to court amid the production of volumes of government evidence. The judge said he would be inclined to schedule a 2021 trial and take defense motions at that point unless the sides reach a...

