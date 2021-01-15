Immigration Groups Challenge Rule 'Eviscerating' Asylum

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- Two more immigrant advocacy groups have sued over the Trump administration's eleventh-hour asylum reforms in Washington, D.C., federal court, calling the new regulations an "evisceration" of protections established by Congress to shelter immigrants fleeing persecution. Taking specific aim at a set of regulations finalized Dec. 11, the Tahirih Justice Center and Ayuda added their expansive, 133-page takedown Thursday to a growing effort to prevent Trump's last regulatory reforms from taking effect. "The Rule imposes vague and sweeping new limitations on asylum eligibility that will dramatically curtail the availability of asylum and related relief," the organizations said. "The Rule will have a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS