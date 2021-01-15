Finance Co. Asks 7th Circ. To Revive Suit Against Ex-Counsel

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday seemed skeptical of a commercial financing company's argument that a lower court should not have dismissed its claim that former legal counsel gave self-serving advice that led to penalties against the company's founder. UFT Commercial Finance LLC and founder Joanne Marlowe urged a three-judge panel during oral argument to revive a malpractice suit claiming former legal counsel Richard Fisher misled Marlowe into thinking the company could defer his compensation without facing consequences under the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act. Their attorney, Sarah Dunkley of Patterson Law Firm, argued that Fisher assumed dual representation of Marlowe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS