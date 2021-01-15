Princeton Not Immune To Lake Drowning Suit, Court Told

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- The parents of a man who drowned in a lake owned by Princeton University have urged a New Jersey state court to reject its bid to toss their claims against the institution, blasting the school's argument that it is shielded from liability under the state's Charitable Immunity Act. Plaintiffs Kevin King and Talina Page on Thursday said Princeton is not entitled to such immunity because it has not identified "what charitable, educational or religious work it was promoting" at Lake Carnegie at the time of Talven Page's August 2018 drowning. "Here, at the time of decedent's drowning, there was no activity,...

