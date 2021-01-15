New DOL Opinion Letters Tackle Tip Pooling

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- Businesses can make tipped and nontipped workers share tips so long as they pay all of them the full minimum wage, and they must include mandatory service charges when calculating overtime, the U.S. Department of Labor said in opinion letters released on Friday. The guidance came in two of the three opinion letters the department's Wage and Hour Division released in response to questions from businesses in the service industry seeking clarification on how to properly pay workers who receive tips as part of their jobs. In one of the letters, Wage and Hour Division Administrator Cheryl Stanton said that under...

