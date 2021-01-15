DOJ Won't Scrap Long-Standing Music Licensing Orders

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 2:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice will leave in place a pair of court orders that have governed music licensing groups BMI and ASCAP for nearly 80 years, saying Friday that there isn't enough consensus to change or kill them right now. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, head of the DOJ's antitrust division, on Friday announced the results of the agency's most recent review of the consent decrees, which stemmed from antitrust enforcement actions against the performance rights organizations in the 1940s. Speaking during a webinar hosted by Vanderbilt Law School, Delrahim said the review showed that disagreements continue to exist among...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS