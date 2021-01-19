3rd Circ. Nixes Post-Janus Challenges To Union Dues

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 11:11 AM EST) -- The Third Circuit has handed down a pair of decisions rejecting challenges from a Pennsylvania library employee and New Jersey teachers over their union dues in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling that public workers who decline to join unions can't be forced to pay them fees. Two three-judge panels on Friday upheld the dismissal of proposed class actions from library worker Bethany LaSpina and two sets of Garden State educators, saying the high court's 2018 Janus v. AFSCME ruling neither entitles LaSpina to recoup pre-Janus union dues nor allows the teachers to escape opt-out provisions in their...

