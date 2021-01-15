DC Circ. OKs $58M Award In Moldova Energy Payment Fight

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 9:35 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday enforced a $58 million arbitral award issued against Moldova following a decade-old payment dispute with a Ukrainian energy provider, even as Europe's highest court considers critical questions about the jurisdiction of the arbitral tribunal. Saying that Moldova hadn't presented any evidence to back its claim that there is a "high probability" the award will be annulled, the D.C. Circuit panel concluded that a lower court hadn't abused its discretion in 2018 when it lifted a stay that had been imposed on the case while set aside proceedings played out in France. The panel also affirmed the...

