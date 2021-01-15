Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

What To Expect In High Court's Media Ownership Review

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will wade into a more than two-decade-old dispute over  media ownership rules on Tuesday and at long last attempt to address the Federal Communications Commission's contrasting obligations to promote both competition and diversity among radio and TV station owners and to eliminate unnecessary constraints on who can hold broadcast properties.

The case arrives at the Supreme Court after a 17-year string of decisions by a Third Circuit panel that has repeatedly rebuked the agency for encouraging industry consolidation in various deregulatory policies —moves the FCC's supporters say are mandated by the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which obligates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!