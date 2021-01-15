What To Expect In High Court's Media Ownership Review

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will wade into a more than two-decade-old dispute over media ownership rules on Tuesday and at long last attempt to address the Federal Communications Commission's contrasting obligations to promote both competition and diversity among radio and TV station owners and to eliminate unnecessary constraints on who can hold broadcast properties. The case arrives at the Supreme Court after a 17-year string of decisions by a Third Circuit panel that has repeatedly rebuked the agency for encouraging industry consolidation in various deregulatory policies —moves the FCC's supporters say are mandated by the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which obligates...

