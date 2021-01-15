7 NJ Attorneys Cited As Causing $436K In Client Losses

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- Seven attorneys cost New Jersey's "honest majority of lawyers" $436,286 this quarter, an amount the state's Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection doled out to clients who suffered losses during legal representation, the fund announced Thursday. The $436,286 was reported during the fund's fourth quarter, according to a statement. The fund was established 51 years ago with the purpose of reimbursing victims of attorneys who were criminally convicted or suspended, or disbarred for misappropriation. NJ's 7 Cited Attorneys The following is the amount paid out for each attorney during the fourth quarter, according to the fund: Richard C. Klein, of Marlton, who was disbarred on Feb....

