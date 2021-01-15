Texas IT Staffing Co. Settles Immigration Bias Claims

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:50 PM EST) -- A Dallas area IT staffing agency has agreed to pay a $34,000 civil penalty to settle claims it discriminated against lawful permanent residents by requiring them to provide proof of work authorization as a prerequisite to submitting applications to clients, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The DOJ announced in a Thursday press release that National Systems America LP, based in the Dallas suburb of Plano, has agreed to pay the fine, change company policy and train its staff to prevent further violations of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The agency maintains denial of any wrongdoings, according to the settlement...

