New Rule Promotes US Goods In Federal Contracts

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense and the General Services Administration rolled out changes to federal procurement rules on Friday designed to encourage greater use of American-made products in federal contracts. The changes, prompted by a 2019 executive order under the Depression-era Buy American Act, will require steel and iron goods used in federal contracts to contain at least 95% domestic steel or iron, based on cost, in order to be classified as U.S.-origin, and other goods to contain at least 55% domestic material to be classified as U.S.-origin. Currently, the Federal Acquisition Regulation generally imposes a 50% threshold for goods to...

