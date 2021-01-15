Treasury Sanctions Cuban Interior Agency, Top Minister

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury levied new sanctions on Friday against the Cuban interior ministry for purported human rights abuses, the latest action taken against Cuba in the last stretch of the Trump administration. The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control shared its intention to sanction Cuba's interior ministry and its Minister Lazaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, pursuant to President Donald Trump's 2017 executive order that targets "perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world." In its statement, Treasury reported that Cuban dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer was held in a prison controlled by the Cuban Ministry of Interior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS