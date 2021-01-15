Taxation With Representation: Baker, Wachtell, Shearman

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, New Fortress Energy snaps up two liquefied natural gas firms for $5 billion, health care products company Steris buys Cantel Medical Corp. for $3.6 billion, and cryptocurrency platform Bakkt goes public. New Fortress' $5B Gas Acquisition Gas-to-power company New Fortress Energy has agreed to buy two private equity-backed liquefied natural gas firms for a total of roughly $5 billion, the targets said Wednesday, in transactions guided by a total of seven law firms. The Baker Botts team advising Golar LNG Partners LP, one of the gas firms, includes tax partner Jon Lobb and associate Snow...

