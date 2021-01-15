Snapple Looks To Escape 'Sorta Sweet' Tea False Ad Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- Snapple Beverage Corp. is urging a California federal court to throw out a proposed class action alleging the "Sorta Sweet" label on its iced tea misleads consumers into thinking it's low in sugar, saying the label merely refers to the drink's taste, not any particular level of sugar content. In a motion to dismiss filed Thursday, Snapple criticized the complaint from Robbin Sommer, saying her claims that the label is misleading are "fanciful" and don't imply that a reasonable consumer would be misled given the full context of the drink's label. "No reasonable consumer goes through the mental gymnastics of redefining...

