FDIC Seeks To Revive $3M Fight With Lloyd's At 11th Circ.

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 8:36 PM EST) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. urged the Eleventh Circuit to reverse a lower court's ruling that it cannot collect $3 million in prejudgment interest after prevailing in a $10 million coverage dispute against Lloyd's of London, saying the district court wrongly held that the interest request was untimely. The FDIC said Friday that the lower court improperly ruled that an interest demand must be made before a "final judgment," and wrongly concluded that a money judgment had been made in an underlying action. The only judgment entered before it demanded the $3 million interest from Lloyd's was a declaration regarding coverage, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS