DOT Pick Buttigieg Touts Climate Goals In Senate Hearing

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- Pete Buttigieg touted President Joe Biden's climate-focused policies and what he called a "generational opportunity" to transform America's transportation and infrastructure during a Senate committee hearing Thursday at which lawmakers signaled he'd likely be swiftly confirmed as secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation. The former Democratic presidential candidate and two-term mayor of South Bend, Indiana, testified before lawmakers on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, who sprinkled praise in between wide-ranging questions on how Buttigieg intends to lead the DOT and foster bipartisan collaboration on transportation and infrastructure investment. Biden announced Buttigieg's nomination in December. In prepared remarks and responses...

