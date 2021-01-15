Porn Co. Malibu Hit With Atty Fees After Failed Copyright Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- A federal judge is ordering porn studio Malibu Media to repay the legal bills of one of the thousands of internet users it has sued for copyright infringement, at one point wondering if the company leverages "ridicule and embarrassment" to win settlements. In a ruling Tuesday, the judge said Malibu had put itself on the hook for attorney fees by failing to comply with court orders to disclose key information — namely, how it knew the named defendant was the actual person who downloaded one of the studio's films. "Malibu's continued unwillingness to disclose this information casts doubt over the validity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS