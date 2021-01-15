NLRB Sets Mail Election In Amazon Warehouse Union Bid

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 2:08 PM EST) -- About 6,000 workers at an Amazon.com warehouse in Alabama will vote by mail on whether to form a union starting next month after a National Labor Relations Board regional official set terms for the closely watched organizing drive Friday. NLRB Atlanta region acting head Lisa Henderson said COVID-19 risks preclude granting Amazon's request for an in-person election by workers at its Bessemer, Alabama, distribution center, giving workers from Feb. 8 to March 29 to cast ballots on whether to organize with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. "I have directed a mail ballot election because this is the safest and...

