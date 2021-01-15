DC Circ. Won't Pause Methane Monitoring Rollback

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday rejected environmental groups' effort to block parts of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's less restrictive policy on methane emissions for new and modified oil and gas infrastructure while litigation plays out. Green groups including the Natural Resources Defense Council and Sierra Club had asked the appeals court to put on ice two monitoring components of a methane emissions rule while it's being challenged. But in a brief order on Friday, the court told them no. "Petitioners have not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending court review," the court said. The EPA and nearly two...

