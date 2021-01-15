Fla. Construction Co. Must Face Suit Over Worker's Fall Injury

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:41 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Friday revived a suit seeking to hold a construction company liable for injuries a subcontract worker sustained after he fell into an uncovered drain at a parking garage construction site, saying the trial judge erred in tossing the suit because the drain was an "open and obvious" hazard. A three-judge Second District Court of Appeal panel reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Marzucco's Construction & Coatings Inc. in a suit accusing the general contractor of causing subcontractor electrician Jonathan Pratus to suffer injuries after he stepped into an uncovered drain located in an exterior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS