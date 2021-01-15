Texas Doc Keeps Win In Suit Over Child's Fatal Asthma Attack

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:15 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing an emergency room doctor of negligently discharging a 7-year-old asthmatic patient who later died following a severe asthma attack, saying the plaintiff's medical expert submitted a "conclusory" opinion as to how the alleged negligence caused the patient's death. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel for the Second District on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a suit accusing Dr. Jonathan Purcell of negligently discharging the child, Starr Brunson, who suffered a severe asthma attack that occurred just hours after she was discharged and resulted in her death three days later....

