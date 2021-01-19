Ga. Election Reform To Follow Historic Democratic Wins

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- Georgia election attorneys say voting reform is all but guaranteed in the upcoming weeks of the state legislative session, on the heels of a highly contested election cycle that saw record absentee voting and razor-thin margins turn the once-staunch Republican stronghold blue. New photo identification requirements for absentee voters, as well as power for the state to intervene when any of its 159 counties struggle to administer elections, are priorities for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's top election official and a Republican who faced intense scrutiny and criticism after the 2020 general election. Georgia election experts say there's widespread pressure...

