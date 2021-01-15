Citing Liu, SEC Seeks $1.2M From Woodbridge Brokers

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday asked a federal judge in Los Angeles to approve a $1.2 million judgment against broker defendants in litigation concerning the Woodbridge Group of Companies Ponzi scheme, citing the Supreme Court's June decision that the regulator can seek disgorgement in federal court. In the Jan. 15 motion, the SEC asked U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin to enter final judgments against Marcus Bradford Bray, Bray's company Bradford Solutions LLC and Charles Nilosek, noting that the requested disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalty sums are appropriate in light of the Supreme Court's determination in the...

