Fishing Group Accuses Pacific Bell Of Polluting Lake Tahoe

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:28 PM EST) -- Lead-filled cables owned by the Pacific Bell Telephone Company are leaching into the waters of Lake Tahoe and releasing toxins, an environmental group alleged in a suit filed in California federal court. The California Sportfishing Protection Alliance accused the AT&T subsidiary in a complaint Thursday of abandoning damaged telecommunications cables in the lake, which has allowed lead to contaminate the water. The nonprofit said it tested a portion of one of the cables to assess if lead is leaching into the lake. After submerging a piece of the cable into a container filled with lake water, a concentration of 650 micrograms...

