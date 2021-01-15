Miss. Businessman Gets 18 Years For $288M Tricare Fraud

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:59 PM EST) -- A Mississippi man was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison by a federal judge for his role in a $287.6 million scheme to defraud the Tricare health benefit program by paying doctors and drug distributors kickbacks. Tricare is the health care benefit program serving U.S. military, veterans and their family members, and Wade A. Walters pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and money laundering by abusing the system. Walters admitted to tampering with drug formulas and bribing doctors to authorize prescriptions for expensive compounded medications to rake in reimbursements from the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS