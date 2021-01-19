Deutsche Looks To Exit Suit Over Claims Of Traders' Spoofing

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- Deutsche Bank AG has urged an Illinois federal judge to toss a proposed class action seeking to hold it responsible for two former traders' alleged 2013 illegal spoofing schemes, arguing the Commodity Exchange Act doesn't allow for such claims. The bank and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., its U.S.-based securities brokerage unit, argued Friday that the complaint doesn't point to specific trades and explain how the trades were impacted by the alleged spoofing or that Illinois-based trading firm Rock Capital Markets was injured and the bank wrongly profited. "As a threshold matter, the CEA does not authorize a private right of action...

