Novo Joins Challenge To HHS Pharma Discount Opinion

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 11:06 PM EST) -- Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk Inc. on Friday joined a slew of other pharmaceutical companies challenging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' view that drugmakers must give discounts to pharmacies contracting with hospitals that serve low-income areas. Novo's 33-page complaint disputes the agency's December advisory opinion, which concluded that any pharmacy contracting with "340B hospitals" can get the same drug discounts those hospitals receive. The 340B Drug Pricing Program requires drugmakers to discount thousands of medications for hospitals serving underprivileged areas. But Novo argues that nothing within the 340B statute forces drugmakers to offer highly discounted drugs to an infinite...

