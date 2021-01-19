HSBC Hits Back In £1.3B Lawsuit Over Film Financing Scheme

Law360, London (January 19, 2021, 9:34 PM GMT) -- HSBC has downplayed its involvement in a Disney film financing scheme that was deemed to be a tax avoidance vehicle after hundreds of investors said they were owed £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion) from the U.K. lender's private bank. The bank hit back at a suit 371 investors lodged at the High Court for losses allegedly caused by the role of HSBC's private banking arm in the development and marketing of a series of film financing schemes known as the Eclipse Partnerships. HSBC said in its Friday defense that its role in the scheme was limited. Eclipse was operated and promoted by...

