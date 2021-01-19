GDPR Fines In EU Hit $330M As Data Breaches Rise

Law360, London (January 19, 2021, 5:30 PM GMT) -- The European Union has hit companies with fines of €272.5 million ($330 million) for breaching the bloc's data protection laws since they came into force in 2018, as the number of violations and penalties handed out rise, DLA Piper said on Tuesday. The law firm said in its latest report on the fines levied under the General Data Protection Regulation that financial penalties have totaled €158.5 million since Jan. 28 2020, representing a 39% rise since the previous 20-month period. Insurers have warned that the number of claims filed over data breaches and cybersecurity threats is soaring. "Fines and breach notifications continue their double-digit...

