Meghan Markle Seeks Fast Win In Privacy Suit Against Tabloid

Law360, London (January 19, 2021, 8:44 PM GMT) -- Meghan Markle's lawyer told a London judge Tuesday that her case against the British tabloid that published her letter to her father could be resolved without a trial because English law protects every citizen's right to "respect" for their private life and correspondence. The decision by the publisher, Associated Newspapers Ltd., to disclose parts of her "deeply personal" letter without the Duchess of Sussex's consent or prior knowledge was a "clear and serious breach of her right of privacy," her lawyer argued during the High Court hearing seeking summary judgment in the case. Justin Rushbrooke QC of 5RB also rebuffed arguments...

