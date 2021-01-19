'Tiger King' Zoo Ordered To Hand Over Big Cat Cubs

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma federal judge is forcing a zoo owner featured in the hit Netflix series "Tiger King" to surrender big cat cubs and their mothers for placement in "reputable facilities," ruling that the malnourished animals don't have adequate veterinary care and may die if they remain at the zoo. U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III on Friday granted a preliminary injunction and a temporary restraining order to the federal government in its case against Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park LLC and Tiger King LLC and their owners Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, finding that they must immediately cease exhibiting the animals...

