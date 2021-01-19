NJ Justices Challenge Tax Collector's Bid To Avoid Suit

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court suggested Tuesday that a municipal tax collector might have to face a property partnership's lawsuit over claims she refused to accept a payment that would have scotched a foreclosure, casting doubt on her attorney's stance that the official had acted reasonably. The Supreme Court questioned whether tax collector Caryn Miller violated the state's Tax Sale Law in addressing her challenge to a state appellate ruling that she's not entitled to qualified immunity in the action from John Winberry and fellow members of Winberry Realty Partnership over their effort to redeem a single-family home in Rutherford, New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS