Self-Driving Car Co. Cruises To $30B Value With New Funds

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- General Motors-backed electric driverless vehicle startup Cruise, advised by Latham & Watkins, unveiled a $30 billion valuation Tuesday as it announced new equity investments and a strategic partnership with Microsoft. Cruise LLC, which is a subsidiary of Kirkland & Ellis LLP-led General Motors Co., said in a news release that it hit the new valuation after being fueled by a $2 billion investment from GM, Microsoft, Honda and other institutional investors. Cruise and GM revealed the new funding the same day as automotive investors fueled Ford and Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup Rivian with $2.65 billion. "Our mission to bring safer, better...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS