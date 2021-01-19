Trump's Immigration Court Fee Increases Blocked

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from jacking up certain fees for asylum-seekers and others fighting deportation before the end of Donald Trump's presidency, ruling late Monday the government unlawfully disregarded concerns from counsel for individuals subject to removal proceedings. In an order he promised to issue before the fee increases go into effect Tuesday, a day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said the government "utterly failed to consider and respond to relevant and significant public comments" made by opponents of the new rule that was first announced in February. The Catholic...

