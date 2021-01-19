PTAB Denies Bid To Review Eye Shot Patent, Citing ITC Case

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has refused to review a Novartis Pharma AG patent covering a syringe meant for eye injections, citing the "advanced stage" of a parallel case involving the same parties before the U.S. International Trade Commission. The PTAB on Friday said it was exercising discretion to reject a petition for inter partes review filed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, in which the company argued that part of Novartis' eye syringe patent was invalid for being obvious due to earlier patent publications. Under the PTAB's precedential Fintiv ruling, the board can use its discretion to deny review based on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS