Trump Admin.'s Citgo Sale Prevention Is Unconstitutional

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- On Jan. 14, U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware authorized Crystallex International Corp. to prepare for the sale of Citgo Petroleum Corp.'s parent company to be overseen by a court-appointed special master to enforce its $1.2 billion award against Venezuela for illegally confiscating its contract to operate a gold mine. But Crystallex is not home free. It must still obtain a license from the U.S. Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control before consummating the sale because of Trump administration sanctions imposed on Venezuela. And thereby hangs a tale of...

