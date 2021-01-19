California Lowe's Workers Sue Over Sick Time Wages

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 2:14 PM EST) -- Lowe's was hit with a proposed class action from workers who accused the home improvement giant of underpaying them for sick time by failing to include bonuses when calculating the rate of pay, according to a suit removed to California federal court. Lowe's Home Centers LLC workers claimed that the company paid them less than it should have for sick time and did not provide accurate wage statements for sick pay and overtime pay, violating California Labor Code, according to the original complaint included with the removal notice Friday. "Plaintiff is informed and believes that defendants have jointly and severally acted...

