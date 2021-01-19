Freshfields, Kirkland Guide $201M Royal Caribbean Carveout

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- Cruise line Royal Caribbean said Monday it is selling its three-ship Azamara brand to private equity group Sycamore Partners in a $201 million deal led by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Miami-based Royal Caribbean Group said in a joint statement with Sycamore that the deal will allow it to focus on its three other major brands amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and that the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on its future finances. The deal comes as cruise lines and some members of the hospitality industry have struggled during the COVID-19 outbreak as...

