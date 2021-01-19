Justices Turn Away False Claims Act Nurse Staffing Suit

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said it won't review the Fifth Circuit's refusal to revive a False Claims Act suit claiming a Mississippi Medicaid contractor had licensed practical nurses doing work meant for nurses with more training. The justices turned away a petition from licensed registered nurse Gwendolyn Porter that asked the high court to review a Fifth Circuit panel decision that affirmed the tossing of her FCA suit against her former employer, Magnolia Health Plan Inc. The high court gave no reasoning behind its denial. Porter first sued Magnolia — a coordinated care organization that helps the Mississippi Division...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS